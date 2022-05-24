Balochistan parliamentarians impressed by trip to Tynwald

Thirteen parliamentarians from the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan (PAB) spent two days observing Tynwald last week and plan to return later in the year.

Organised by the Clerk of Tynwald’s Office, the PAB’s visit builds on a programme from 2016-2018 for parliamentarians from The Assembly of Pakistan.

Balochistan is the largest of four provinces in Pakistan in terms of land area, and forms the southwestern region of the country.

During their short time in the island, the 13 members of the Balochistan parliament were given an opportunity to observe sittings of Tynwald.

Information Minister of PAB, Ms Bushra Rind, said: ‘We have been most impressed by Tynwald’s scrutiny and legislative processes.

‘In two short days we have learned a lot. To observe the procedures and processes of Tynwald has been marvellous.

‘Already I can see there are elements of how Tynwald operates that we would wish to replicate.

‘I serve as information minister and will be making sure that people in our province get to know about the Isle of Man and Tynwald.’

Secretary to the PAB Tahir Shah Kakar added: ‘Visiting a tricameral parliament was a first for us but what has interested us most is how Tynwald’s legislative process is much stronger than our current system and how so much of the business of Tynwald is made publicly available on the website.

‘It’s the best practise I’ve ever seen.’

He continued: ‘We want our electorate to know more about how our assembly operates, at present there is little engagement.

‘Tynwald has shown us that it is possible to connect better with the people we serve.’