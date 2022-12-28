This comes after it undertook a recycling exercise that saw the bank’s hardware, which powers the organisation’s computer network, recycled by Mann Waste Recycling.
The equipment’s resulting scrap value was rounded up to £500 by Mann Waste Recycling and donated to the charity.
Jennie Bronte-Hearne, of Standard Bank Isle of Man, said: ‘Given the current cost of living crisis, Standard Bank Isle of Man were grateful to be able to assist the Isle of Man Foodbank with a £500 donation.
‘Having supported the Foodbank throughout the pandemic, our colleagues saw first-hand the vital work the local charity carries out both at the Foodbank and across the island’s community and it has been a real privilege to support this worthwhile charity once again.
‘Of course, we wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of Mann Waste Recycling, which recycles most of the bank’s redundant furniture and IT equipment that cannot be reused or rehomed, as we continue our efforts to operate as sustainably as possible.’
Pictured are Catherine Harrop and Gary Cracknell of Standard Bank, Jay Reid from Mann Waste Recycling, and Annette Frost of Isle of Man Foodbank.