Beach Buddies goes to Langness this weekend, meeting at the big car park on the way to the lighthouse at 10.30am on Sunday, March 5.
The charity has received reports that a fair amount of rubbish has gathered in the area, and it's quite a few months since the volunteers have been there.
The session ends no later than 12 noon.
• Event date: Sunday, March 5. 10.30am to 12 noon.
• Event venue: Langness
• All equipment provided - gloves, bags, litterpickers.
• All ages welcome, especially families.
• New volunteers especially welcome. Just go along and say hello. No age limits
• The charity has full public liability insurance and risk assessments, if needed
.• Duke of Edinburgh volunteers very welcome
.• Beach Buddies removes all items collected and recycle as much as possible, such as plastics, glass, tin cans and metals.
• Beach Buddies is sponsored by FIM Capital and receives annual funding from the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture.