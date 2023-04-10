Bad weather is likely to disrupt the Steam Packet's sailings tomorrow.
The company says its Ben-my-Chree services to and from Heysham might be affected.
It means the 8.45am sailing from Douglas and its return - plus the 7.45pm sailing from Douglas and its return - are in doubt because of forecast bad weather.
A decision on the morning sailing will be made by 7am tomorrow at the latest.
While the Manannan's sailing 11.15am sailing to Douglas from Liverpool is unaffected, its 3pm sailing from Douglas to Liverpool and the return might also be cancelled or disrupted.