Boundary dispute costs couple £70,000

Subscribe newsletter
A couple will have to pay just under £70,000 in costs after being ordered to reinstate a right of way across their land.
Philippus Vermeulen and his wife Louna were taken to court by neighbours over access to a lane which forms part of their property in Derbyhaven.
Mr and Mrs Vermeulen are the owners of the Herring House on Fort Island Road, which is currently occupied by their daughter’s family.
Claimants Andrew and Rachel Titley, Mike Dean, Richard Jeffries and Mary Douglas, who own terraced properties that abut Fort Island Road, argued that a right of way existed across the Herring House land.
This was an ongoing right, they maintained, dating back at least 21 years.
They also alleged that between May and August 2021, the Vermeulens, or people working for them, caused that right of way to be obstructed by erecting and locking gates, extending a stone wall and removing a pathway which previously crossed the land.
But the Vermeulens denied the existence of any right of way.
They said they had offered to leave the gates unlocked so that their neighbours could cross the Herring House land – provided that they agreed to close the gates behind them.
But when this was refused, they had locked the gates.
In a judgment in June, Deemster Paul Morris ruled that a right of way does exist over the lane.
He ordered the defendants to either remove the gates or alternatively to replace them with ‘kissing gates’ or something similar that would provide unimpeded access by foot across the Herring House land.
But he refused to grant vehicle access and one of the neighbouring properties, the Old School House, was excluded from his right of way order.
In a new judgment, Deemster Morris ordered the Vermeulens to pay just under £70,000 of their neighbours’ costs.
The Deemster ruled that given the owners of six of the seven terrace properties had established the existence of a prescriptive right of way for each of them over and along the lane, including over the Herring House land, the Vermeulens should pay 85% of the claimants’ costs relating to that claim.
But he said the claimants had not been successful in arguing that their right of way should be by vehicle as well as foot.
He rejected their call for the removal of a boundary wall and restoration of a paved pathway and concluded the defendants should pay just 50% of the costs relating to that part of the claim.
He said this worked out at 67.5% of the claimants’ claimed costs of £102,000 – a figure of £69,295.50.
Deemster Morris made an order for a payment on account in the sum of half of that amount, or £34,647.75.