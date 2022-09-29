Breast Cancer Support Group celebrates 10 years
+ 6
(View All)
A reception at Government House to celebrate 10 years of the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group -
Subscribe newsletter
Manx Breast Cancer Support Group celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a reception at Government House on Friday.
The event was attended by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.
The group was also celebrating its milestone of having raised £5 million for its cause.
The charity said via social media: ‘Thank you to the Manx people. We could never have raised £5 million without your support.’
Founder member of the group Julie Stokes said: ‘It was a great night and all of us were really thrilled to be there.’
We then asked Mrs Stokes what was next on the cards for the charity and she said: ‘Six million pounds.
‘We’ve still got an awful lot of work to do.
‘We’ve promised to maintain the breast unit to the highest possible standard, so we’re always looking into buying specialist equipment for it.’
As it was the 10-year anniversary of the support group, Mrs Stokes recalled a personal highlight during her time with the charity so far.
She said: ‘The opening of the breast unit would be one for me.
‘But a very close second would be the replacing of the CT scanners at Noble’s, and that is something that helps everyone in the island.’
Manx Breast Cancer Support Group is ‘proud’ of the fact that all money raised by the charity stays in the island.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |