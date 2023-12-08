Airline easyJet will not be flying between the island and Bristol until February.
From January 1, 2024 until February 12, 2024 the service , which usually operates three times a week, will be suspended.
But this is not the only route that has been suspended in the first quarter of the new year.
There will be no flights to Belfast between January 1 and March 7, with both Emerald Airlines and easyJet suspending the service. Whilst this was the plan for Emerald Airlines for some time, easyJet had scheduled flights, but due to low passenger demand, took a decision to cease services in the period.