The achievements of Generation Z will be celebrated in a new campaign by online news platform Gef.im.
Its ‘30 Under 30’ initiative launched today (Friday, February 10), with the objective of recognising and celebrating 30 exceptional future leaders from across the island.
Media Isle of Man development director Sam Jones said: ‘This is an exciting opportunity to shout about an emerging generation of our island’s outstanding young people. The campaign will be a celebration of 30 winners driving the success of our island.
‘The 30 Under 30 campaign unfolds between February and May and is dedicated to providing 30 outstanding young individuals, sponsors and partnering organisations with an energetic platform to showcase their finest achievements and talents.’
Sustainability
Innovation
Collaboration
Entrepreneurship
Community Impact
Trailblazers
Leadership
Achievement
Creativity
Disrupters
Nominees must be under 30 on May 18 this year and should either live on or have a strong connection with the island.
Nominations can be made by businesses, individuals, colleagues or friends and family online at www.30under30.im.
l Partnership/sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses and organisations.