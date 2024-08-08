A senior executive at the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority has been shortlisted in the 2025 Citywealth Powerwomen Awards.
Sarah Kennedy, head of the authority’s portfolio supervision division in Bucks Road, is nominated in the ‘Woman of the Year – Government, Regulatory, and Not-for-profit Organisations’ category.
She faces competition from six other business leaders for the prestigious honour, with the results set to be announced in London next March.
The Citywealth Powerwomen Awards champion companies and individuals who excel as leaders, mentors, or entrepreneurs within the international finance sector.
Shortlists are based on submissions, editorial research and judges’ recommendations.
Sarah joined the authority in July 2023 following a career in the financial services industry spanning more than 30 years.
She was appointed as head of portfolio supervision, a role created as part of the organisational restructure at the island’s financial regulator.
Sarah leads a team that is responsible for the effective supervision of regulated firms classed as low impact, excluding banks and insurers.
A qualified accountant with experience in business risk and governance, she also works alongside colleagues to oversee the authorisation of regulated and registered firms in the island, and individuals seeking appointment to senior compliance roles.
The results of the awards are determined by a combination of a public vote and the deliberations of the judging panel. Online voting is open until November 29, and people can register their support for Sarah by signing up to cast their vote via the Citywealth website.
Sarah said: ‘It was a wonderful surprise to learn that I had been shortlisted.
‘The Citywealth Awards showcase the contributions made by women in the finance industry and it’s an honour to be nominated alongside some truly inspirational people.
‘I feel very fortunate to work in such a supportive environment at the authority. I have relished the opportunity to work with fantastic colleagues, both within the portfolio division and wider organisation, and to engage collaboratively with our firms, as we all play a critical role in maintaining the island’s reputation as a well-regulated jurisdiction.’