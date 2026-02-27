Guy Wolstencroft, a registered hearing aid audiologist and owner of Isle of Man Hearing Solutions, explains why early testing, prevention and access to modern technology are central to this year’s World Hearing Day message...
World Hearing Day takes place each year on March 3 and is led by the World Health Organization to raise awareness of hearing loss and the importance of ear and hearing care. In 2026, the focus remains firmly on prevention, early testing and access to modern hearing technology - all of which can make a life-changing difference.
Here on the Isle of Man, hearing health is something we are deeply passionate about at Isle of Man Hearing Solutions. We have been caring for Manx residents for nearly 30 years and now look after thousands of patients across the island. I often say that hearing well is not a luxury - it is essential to living fully.
Being able to enjoy a conversation with a loved one, join in discussions at your favourite café, share a laugh with friends or hear the voices of your family clearly – these are the everyday moments that make life richer.
Hearing loss often happens gradually, and many people put off having their hearing checked because they feel they are ‘coping’. Others worry about what the results might show. World Hearing Day is a powerful reminder that early testing can make all the difference.
That is why we offer complimentary, comprehensive hearing assessments at our clinics in Onchan and Ramsey. A professional hearing assessment is not just about measuring how well you hear - it is about understanding your hearing health, identifying issues early and giving you clear, honest advice about the options available.
One of the most common problems we see is earwax build-up. It can cause hearing loss, discomfort, ringing in the ears and even dizziness, yet many people struggle to get timely, safe treatment. We provide earwax removal using modern clinical equipment and aim to offer appointments as quickly as possible. Our highly qualified and experienced clinicians use up-to-date techniques to ensure the process is gentle and effective. We are also proud to provide training in earwax removal to medical professionals.
Our team is at the heart of everything we do. Every patient is treated as an individual because everyone’s hearing health is unique. We take time to listen, to explain and to support people through what can sometimes feel like a daunting process. Our aim is always to make it as straightforward and reassuring as possible.
Hearing technology has moved on rapidly, and 2026 is an exciting time for anyone experiencing hearing difficulties. We work with leading manufacturers to provide the latest hearing technology, including devices that can adapt to different environments, help reduce background noise and connect to phones and televisions. Today’s hearing aids are discreet, comfortable and designed to fit around your lifestyle. The result can be clearer hearing, less listening effort and more confidence in everyday life.
If you have any concerns about your hearing - especially if you are over 55 - it is important to have it assessed. You can book a comprehensive, complimentary hearing assessment by calling 898039 and our team will be happy to help.
World Hearing Day is about awareness, but it is also about taking action. If you find yourself turning the television up, struggling to follow conversations in busy places or feeling tired after social situations, it may be time to have your hearing checked. The sooner changes are identified, the more can be done to support you.
At IOM Hearing Solutions, we genuinely love what we do and are passionate about helping as many people as possible hear at their best. Better hearing is not just about sound – it is about connection, confidence and staying part of the world around you. This World Hearing Day, consider putting your hearing health on your wellbeing checklist. Your future self will thank you.