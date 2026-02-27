One of the most common problems we see is earwax build-up. It can cause hearing loss, discomfort, ringing in the ears and even dizziness, yet many people struggle to get timely, safe treatment. We provide earwax removal using modern clinical equipment and aim to offer appointments as quickly as possible. Our highly qualified and experienced clinicians use up-to-date techniques to ensure the process is gentle and effective. We are also proud to provide training in earwax removal to medical professionals.