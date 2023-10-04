Douglas-based law firm Appleby has appointed Erin Trimble-Cregeen to counsel to its dispute resolution team.
She has recently taken on a hybrid role, working between the Isle of Man and Jersey Appleby offices.
Having trained and qualified in the Isle of Man, Mrs Trimble-Cregeen joined Appleby in October 2015 after gaining several years’ experience at a firm in Guernsey.
She specialises in trust disputes and general trust advisory work including advising trustees and beneficiaries on a wide range of contentious trust and estates issues and often presents to trust service providers on the obligations of trustees.
She also undertakes commercial litigation work, including insolvency matters and advising regarding restraint orders in the Isle of Man under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2008.
Mrs Trimble-Cregeen, who lives in Ballabeg and was educated at the Buchan School in Castletown, said: ‘Having joined Appleby eight years ago as an associate, it has been a privilege to develop my career here at this firm, working with talented colleagues across our jurisdictions.
‘It is a particular pleasure to work within the highly regarded dispute resolution teams in the Isle of Man and Jersey. I am very pleased to be promoted to counsel and look forward, in particular, to the further challenges and opportunities that this new role offers.’
Appleby Isle of Man managing partner Mark Holligon said: ‘I am delighted that Erin has been promoted to the role of counsel in recognition of her hard work and dedication, in particular in further developing our pan-Crown Dependencies private client and trust litigation offering. Her promotion is richly deserved and I am sure this news will be well received by clients and colleagues alike.’
