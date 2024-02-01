More than 100 people from the private, public and third sectors this week attended the launch event for a new website designed to help employers attract young people aged 14 to 25.
The site – www.justthejob.im –will go live in the next few weeks and is the result of a Junior Achievement Isle of Man (JA) project.
As we reported a few weeks ago, JA has researched the challenges facing young people and employers, www.justthejob.im has been designed to show careers opportunities for under 25s in the Isle of Man.
It aims to help solve the skills gap experienced by many local employers.
JA chief executive Sue Cook opened the launch event, which was held at the Palace Hotel in Douglas, with a presentation about the purpose of the website, including an overview of its many useful functions and user-friendly design. She thanked everyone who had supported the project, in particular the Z Zurich Foundation which has ensured JA can run the site for the next three years.
Most importantly, she added, the success of the website now depended on employers actively supporting it by uploading job opportunities, news about careers events, or by becoming a ‘Youth Champion Employer’.
Sue also urged employers to provide ‘Industry Expert’ profiles about careers in different sectors, and to consider becoming a ‘Community Partner’ or pursue sponsorship opportunities for businesses to promote their companies as an ‘employer of choice’.
Ruth Adamson, Z Zurich Foundation Europe, the Middle East and Africa regional engagement manager, said why the foundation chose to support the project, describing it as a ‘transformative initiative that seeks to narrow the divide between young people and local employment prospects’.
Rhian O’Leary – account manager for www.justthejob.im – gave a step-by-step guide which showed how quick and easy the site is to use for employers and jobseekers. Her presentation included a detailed guide to the site’s main features which include:
•Current vacancies including part-time, full-time, internships, summer jobs, volunteering and apprenticeship opportunities
•Practical tips and hint such as how to improve job interview skills, plus advice on writing covering letters and CVs
•Information about island industries and employment sectors and careers events
•A free CV builder
•The opportunity to take part in a mock interview programme
•Advice about how to start a business
Speaking after the launch event, Sue Cook said: ‘We’re delighted with response today which builds on the positive feedback we have received from employers and young people since day one of this project.
‘We’re in the process of making the final checks and tweaks to the Just The Job website with the aim of it going live in early February.’
Employers interested in sponsorship, community partnership and other opportunities should email [email protected]
Junior Achievement Isle of Man is the Island’s leading educational charity reaching more than 5,500 young people in primary and secondary schools here on the Isle of Man.
The Z Zurich Foundation is a Swiss-based charitable foundation established by members of the Zurich Insurance Group, which operates a business in the Isle of Man.
It is the main way Zurich Insurance Group delivers on its global community investment strategy.
It works alongside Zurich Insurance Group employees and other stakeholders as well as with governments and non-governmental organisations ‘in pursuit of a future where people can thrive in the face of increasing climate hazards, where those of us feeling the stresses of life are empowered to speak up, and where the marginalised in our society can reach their full potential’.