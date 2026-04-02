Manx Business Solutions recently hosted an exclusive event for financial services leaders announcing a new strategic partnership with Tiller Technologies, the Jersey company behind the Verify by Tiller Anti-Money Laundering (AML) platform.
MBS is a Tromode-based business which specialises in providing software and print solutions with built-in AI that accelerate organisations’ digital transformation.
The event, at Encore on Harris Promenade, brought together professionals from across the island’s regulated services sector and was particularly aimed Trust and Corporate Services Providers (TCSPs).
Jonathan Wauton, chief executive of Tiller Technologies, said: ‘Better outcomes for businesses come from collaboration, not silos.
‘By working with MBS we’re creating a more connected and efficient approach to client lifecycle management for the Isle of Man market.’
The event also showcased the continued evolution of Verify by Tiller’s platform, including IDV (identity verification), AML screening, ongoing monitoring, and new Know Your Business (KYB) and entity onboarding capabilities now available.
MBS managing director Rupert Leaton added: ‘We are delighted to partner with Tiller to bring a fully integrated, end-to-end onboarding and compliance solution to our clients.
‘Implementing Verify within our Excapsula workflows, we are not only automating verification, but strengthening auditability and enabling faster, more efficient client servicing.’
The evening concluded with a collaborative discussion and dinner.
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