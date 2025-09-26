Business Isle of Man, an executive agency within the Department for Enterprise, has appointed Kirree Gooberman as its new chief executive officer for a two-year term.
Kirree previously served as head of business development at the agency and brings a broad range of experience across both public and private sectors.
Her career has spanned international roles in maritime, energy, and engineering, as well as leadership positions within the Isle of Man Government.
She said: ‘I’m thrilled to step into the role of CEO at Business Isle of Man at such a pivotal time.
‘The island’s business community is incredibly diverse and dynamic, and my focus will be on turning strategy into action, helping businesses innovate, grow, and compete on a global stage while strengthening our local economy.
‘Working with our stakeholders and the board, we’ll build on the strong foundations already in place to deliver real results, whether that’s supporting export-led growth, driving sector investment, or creating vibrant town centres.
‘By collaborating with industry and across government, we can ensure the Isle of Man’s economy remains competitive and sustainable.’
Steve Pickett, chair of Business Isle of Man, commented: ‘Kirree’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the agency.
‘Her deep understanding of the island’s business landscape, combined with her international experience and passion for local enterprise, make her ideally placed to lead Business Isle of Man forward.
‘Kirree has already played a pivotal role in supporting sector development and driving forward initiatives that align with our 2025 programme’s priorities.
‘Her collaborative approach and commitment to sustainable progress will be instrumental as we continue to deliver on our mission to create a strong business environment for the Isle of Man.
‘I’d also like to thank former CEO Tim Cowsill for his leadership and dedication during his time at Business Isle of Man. His contribution to the agency’s progress and the delivery of key strategies has built a strong foundation for the future.’