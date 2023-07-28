Pensions provider Boal & Co has announced its second Isle of Man Pensions Governance Conference.
The full day event, aimed at those involved in the governance of company pension schemes, will take place at the Comis Hotel on Tuesday, November 7.
The speaker lineup includes pensions experts from Boal & Co alongside guest speakers from DQ Advocates, Hymans Robertson, Keystone Law and Mercer.
‘Until last year, there was a gap in the local market for pensions governance education and we are pleased to have filled this with the Isle of Man Pensions Governance Conference,’ said Karen Kelly,
Boal & Co’s group general manager and director.
The conference is expected to welcome a wide-ranging audience including trustees of pension schemes, HR teams, company directors and other professionals involved with company pensions such as lawyers, accountants and advisers.