The Devon Concierge Club have teamed up with The 2minute Foundation to promote corporate responsibility in protecting beaches in the South Hams, with a charity beach cleaning event at Slapton Sands Beach.
The company hopes to encourage local businesses in the tourism and leisure industry to join in the endeavour, which will take place on February 17th at 11am. They will be meeting at Slapton’s middle car park.
The venture aims to preserve local areas of outstanding natural beauty and continue the fight against marine litter.
The Devon Concierge Club is a Devon-based business that provides a wraparound service for holidaymakers, helping them source everything they need for their visit (from paddle boarding sessions, private chef’s, booking tickets to their favourite attractions to food and drink deliveries and much more). They are partnering with The 2minute Foundation, a registered charity devoted to cleaning up the planet two minutes at a time.
The event will see local businesses join together to collect as much litter as they can with the guidance and expertise from The 2minute Foundation, who will then host an informative workshop and short Q & A to highlight ways that businesses can raise awareness of the need to preseve these beaches.
Organsiers hope to engage as many businesses as possible in the event, with the aim of collecting as much litter from the beach as they can.
They want to encourage businesses to put measures in place prior to the summer season that will motivate visitors to be more mindful of keeping Slapton and surrounding areas clean and safe.
Hattiers Rum, Sea Kayaks Devon and TBC have chosen to sponsor the beach clean with The Devon Concierge Club and have made donations to cover the cost of the time to put on a workshop, with all monies raised on the day being donated to the charity.
A spokesperson for the club explained that all are welcome to the event: “The more the merrier! We would love local residents and visitors to the area to meet us and join in the litter collection... There will be collection buckets at the beach so that you can make a donation to help the great work The 2minute Foundation do. It’s a great morning out and a chance to meet like-minded people as well as doing your bit for the environment. Whether you have two minutes or 20 minutes every minute you give makes a difference to the levels of marine litter. “
Lulu, Director of The Devon Concierge Club, said: “It is something that I often do with my family anyway as we live within walking distance of the stunning Blackpool Sands. Myself my husband and our children have contests of who can find the most litter, or who can find sea glass while looking for litter, and even who can find the most odd piece of litter.
“My husband is still the winner from a few years ago, when he found an entire wheelie bin that was covered in crustaceans.
“As a local business, the condition of the beaches is not just personal, our business depends on the beaches being a lovely place to visit.”
If you would like to involve your business, they ask that you get in touch with the club beforehand so they can send you the corporate responsibility pack for your company.