Butcher’s shop shuts
Friday 6th May 2022 11:15 am
Harding’s butcher in Onchan -
Onchan butchers Harding’s Quality Meats has closed after six years in business.
The owners said that the ‘very hard decision’ was made after the last 12 months which ‘have been very difficult for everybody including us’.
They cited ‘the current increases across all areas [of costs]’.
A post on social media thanked everyone who supported them, adding that ‘we have met some amazing people and made amazing friends’.
It was the only bespoke butchers shop remaining in Onchan village.
