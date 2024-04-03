Barrule fishery protection vessel captain Rob Annett has become a licensed radio amateur after taking a remote exam whilst aboard the boat.
Rob, from Rushen, has been a commercial radio user for over 33 years and had a taste of High Frequency backpack radios when he was a member of the RNLI’s international flood rescue team between 2000 and 2014.
However, it was only recently that he decided to study for his licence and take the exam which is required to operate on the amateur bands.
The exam process is administered by the Radio Society of Great Britain, the national society for amateur radio enthusiasts.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic the RSGB has made exams more accessible by allowing remotely-invigilated exams, meaning prospective candidates can take their exam almost anywhere – providing they have a good internet connection.
Rob had hoped to be able to take his exam whilst he was on annual leave, but the first available date was when he was back at work.
Thankfully, with good WiFi, Rob realised that he was able to take the exam onboard the Barrule during his lunchbreak.
Rob said: ‘I’ve been thinking about becoming a radio amateur for a number of years – working and volunteering in my industry has given me a taster of what the hobby could involve.
‘To be able to take the exam around my working day was great and I encourage anyone thinking of finding out more about the hobby to do so. I’ve already started looking into Summits on the Air, as well as Bunkers on the Air awards to keep me active - there really is something for everyone.’
RSGB director and exam invigilator, Dave Wilson, M0OBW, who invigilated Rob’s exam via Teams said: ‘Allowing people to take their exams from the comfort of their home – or in Rob’s case, aboard the Barrule – is brilliant.
‘It opens up the process to people who live remotely, to those who don’t have radio clubs near them, or to anyone who just prefers to take the exam online.
‘Rob taking his exam aboard the Barrule shows that your location shouldn’t be an obstacle to you becoming a radio amateur.’
As for Rob’s next steps – he is already studying for his Intermediate Licence.
If you’re interested in finding out more about amateur radio, visit: rsgb.org