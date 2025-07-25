Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has written to the UK Government to express the Isle of Man’s growing concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
In a letter addressed to the Lord Chancellor, the Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP, Mr Cannan said many on the island are watching the situation with growing alarm and called for urgent humanitarian relief and a ceasefire.
The letter, issued on Thursday evening, follows a debate and vote in Tynwald last week, during which members endorsed the positions of both the United Kingdom and the United Nations on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
That motion reaffirmed the island’s commitment to international obligations regarding war crimes.
During the Tynwald debate, an amendment from Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher removed the requirement for the Chief Minister to write such a letter.
Her original motion had included a clause stating that support should not be given to any state currently engaging in, or under investigation for, war crimes or crimes against humanity.
Just last month, Mr Cannan said he ‘does not accept’ claims of failure regarding the Isle of Man Government’s position on the conflict in Gaza.
His comments came in response to a letter from the Isle of Man Green Party, which urged him to ‘make a public statement decrying the death and destruction’ in the region.
Earlier this week, Jersey's chief minister condemned the ongoing crisis in Gaza, calling for an ‘immediate cessation of violence against civilians and the release of all hostages’.
The full letter is as follows: ‘Dear Lord Chancellor,
‘Last week Tynwald debated and voted to endorse the stated positions of the United Kingdom and the United Nations regarding the current situation in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.
‘I attach a copy of the supported motion, dated 17 July, 2025.
‘I wish to convey that the human impact of the escalating conflict on the population of Gaza is being viewed with mounting concern by many in the Isle of Man who uphold a commitment to both our national values and a longstanding commitment to international humanitarian principles.
‘The Council of Ministers has further discussed this matter today, in light of the further reports of humanitarian suffering from aid agencies in Gaza and in accord with the joint statement by thirty countries including the United Kingdom, issued on the 21 July 2025, that the deprivation of humanitarian assistance is unacceptable under the obligations of international humanitarian law.
‘Respecting fully our constitutional relationship and the complexities of the situation across the Middle East, we consider it an imperative for medical and food aid to be delivered and distributed safely.
‘We support the United Kingdom’s call that humanitarian relief must get through urgently to the civilian population and a ceasefire agreed.
‘We respectfully add our voices to the many calls for influence and the imperative for action in order to bring about an end to the tragic suffering amongst the population of Gaza.
‘Yours sincerely, Hon Alfred Cannan MHK - Chief Minister’.