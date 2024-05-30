The Children’s Centre’s annual fundraising rounders tournament scheduled for later this month has filled up quicker than ever.
The competition at Ballafletcher on the evening of Thursday, June 20 is sponsored by PwC Isle of Man and will feature 36 teams of 10 players.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘It's a perfect opportunity for participants to showcase their skills, enjoy friendly competition, and build camaraderie.
‘Over the last seven years that PwC Isle of Man has supported the event, more than £40,000 has been raised with all of the money going directly to the charity’s projects helping local children, young people and families.
‘Although entries are now closed, we encourage everyone to come and support their favourite teams.’
Joff Whitten, head of the Children’s Centre, added: ‘The rounders tournament is a highlight of our annual events, perfectly blending fun and competitive spirit.
‘It's crucial for fundraising, enabling us to deliver vital services supporting the behavioural, learning or emotional wellbeing needs of children and families who are ineligible for help elsewhere.
‘Additionally, it offers a fun way to connect with people and showcase our impactful work with children, teenagers, and families.’
Paul Jones, corporate responsibility lead at PwC Isle of Man said: ‘The rounders tournament is one that our people always look forward to participating in each summer.
‘It brings together people from across the island in support of the fantastic work that The Children’s Centre does for families.
‘At PwC Isle of Man, we aim to make a positive difference in enhancing people’s lives through our sponsorship and support of local initiatives such as this.
‘Best of luck to all the teams participating and we can’t wait to see who wins this year!’