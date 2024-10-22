The signs have appeared in the windows of the Millets branch on Strand Street.
A number of other Millets branches are set to close at cities and towns across England.
They include branches in Newton Abbot in Devon and Burgess Hill in Sussex with identical ‘closing down’ signs erected at all sites.
The Millets branch in York city centre is also hosting a ‘closing down’ sale but will reopen as a Go Outdoors Express in the near future. Millets, which is now owned by JD Sports, was founded in Southampton in 1893 and specialises in outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment.
It stocks well-known outdoor brands like Berghaus, The North Face, and Salomon.
Millets was previously based in the Strand Centre until Sports Direct took over its site in 2017, forcing the branch to move to its current location at Tower House.