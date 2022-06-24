Cloudy, brighter later

The view from the Bungalow at 7.17am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

Generally cloudy today, hill fog at first will lift and some brighter intervals will develop this morning but cloud will thicken this afternoon with an increasing likelihood of some showery rain by evening.

Moderate southerly winds this morning will fall to a light southeasterly for a time this afternoon, temperatures will reach 17 Celsius.

Outlook

Cool and breezy over the weekend with a few showers at times and some more persistent rain during Saturday night