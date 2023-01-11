James Marcus Doherty pleaded guilty to common assault but is disputing some of the facts of the prosecution case.
A Newton hearing will now be held to settle the disputed facts.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on Christmas Eve, the victim was entering Jaks as Doherty was being escorted out of the pub.
They had not met before, but the victim said that Doherty shoulder-barged him, then grabbed him around the throat and threw him back against the wall in an unprovoked attack.
During a police interview he answered ‘no comment’ to questions.
Doherty was fined £600 in August last year for resisting arrest.
Defence advocate Jane Gray submitted a basis of plea for her client, in which Doherty admitted pushing the victim but denying that he grabbed him by the throat.
He claimed that he had fallen into the victim who had then ‘muttered something’ so Doherty had pushed him out of the way as he said he was not sure what he was going to do.
Prosecutor Ms Carroon said that the basis was not accepted.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes adjourned the case until February 7 when a pre-Newton hearing review will take place.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.