A drink-driver who hit three parked cars has been fined £1,500 and banned from driving for three years.
After pleading guilty to the offence, magistrates also ordered the 30-year-old to take an extended test at the end of his ban and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Hemsley had parked his red Volkswagen Passat at the House of Manannan car park on November 27 as he was working nearby.
He finished work, then went drinking at the Creek, the Peveril, the Marine.
At 12.20am, he went back to his car and decided to drive home.
However, as drove through West View he hit a Vauxhall Astra and two Ford Fiestas, causing the airbags in his own car to be deployed.
Hemsley continued to drive and then parked outside his home.
He told his partner: ‘I’ve been stupid. I’ve hit something.’
Police arrived at 12.50am at his home and he admitted to them that he had been drinking.
After failing an initial breathalyser test at home, he was taken to police headquarters where a further test produced a reading of 76.
The legal limit is 35.
During a police interview, Hemsley made full admissions and said that, at a guess, he had drunk at least six pints.
He was initially also charged with failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.
However, prosecutor Mr Kane withdrew those charges, saying they could be treated as aggravating features of the drink driving charge.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge handed in letters of reference for her client and asked for credit to be given for his guilty pleas.
‘He doesn’t know why he got behind the wheel that night,’ said the advocate.
‘He is relieved no-one was injured.
‘Mr Hemsley said he wants to apologise to the people who had vehicles damaged.
‘He has apologised to one of the owners.
‘He was driving up his road at the time and had driven to the top to ensure he wasn’t blocking the road.
‘He wasn’t trying to evade the police in any way. He said he did intend to contact the police.’
Magistrates ordered Hemsley to pay the fine, plus prosecution costs of £125, at a rate of £100 per month.