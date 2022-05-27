Man who propositioned a child is jailed

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 58-year-old man who propositioned a child has been jailed for four months.

Robert Black made inappropriate comments to the teenager, who is under 16, at an event in Ramsey.

He pleaded guilty to an offence of provoking behaviour and was also ordered to pay the victim £500 in compensation.

We previously reported that the boy was at the event in Ramsey with his mother in January.

Black, who lives at New Road in Laxey, was also there and was described as drunk.

He was introduced to the teenager and at first Black was said to have taken hold of the boy’s hand, in what was described as ‘not a handshake’.

Later in the evening he was then seen standing behind the youngster.

The boy then told his mother that Black had said to him: ‘I’ve seen you. You look better as a trans guy. I have a thing for trans guys.’

The youngster said that he then told Black his age, but Black replied: ‘I can give you the time of your life.’

Black was said to have made further attempts to talk to the boy during the evening, twice standing behind him and tapping him on the shoulder.

The boy’s mother shouted at Black and his behaviour was reported to organisers, and then to the police.

Black was found sitting in a van on Mooragh Promenade at 2.25am, and when arrested said: ‘It’s a bit mental that, ain’t it.’

During a police interview he remained silent.

Defence advocate Peter Russell handed in two letters of reference for his client, one from the organisers of the event.

Mr Russell said: ‘The facts are not disputed. They’re not pleasant to listen to.

facts

‘Mr Black accepts there’s nothing that comes from the facts by way of mitigation.

‘He is mortified by his conduct and struggles to reconcile it with the decent person he purports to be.

‘He wants to apologise to the boy and his family.

‘Of course, your worships are going to be asking why did this happen?

‘Clearly there is a big issue with alcohol. Mr Black would concede he’s had alcohol issues in the past and they were very much a factor that evening.

‘He hasn’t touched alcohol since that night.

‘The penny has finally dropped with him. Until he deals with his alcohol issues, he can’t be confident in his own behaviour when drinking.’

remorse

Mr Russell went on to say that it was hoped that the references showed the other side of his client, and that his remorse was genuine and heartfelt.

A probation report recommended a 12-month probation order as the sentence.

A letter was also handed in from the victim which had said that he was no longer able to enjoy the activity that the event had related to.

Black was said to have a previous caution for a similar matter.

The chairman of the bench of magistrates, Julian Ashcroft, told Black that the bench had not been impressed by the reference letters, in particular the one from the organisers of the event.

Mr Ashcroft said: ‘This was a vulnerable person. There were persistent comments of a lewd nature.’