A 20-year-old man has been fined £700 for being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis.
Jacob John Leece admitted the offence as well as possessing cannabis, for which he was fined a further £250.
His driving licence was also endorsed with 10 penalty points.
He was in the driver’s seat with the keys in the ignition and described as having glazed eyes and slow speech.
Leece, who lives at St Germain’s Place, Peel, told police he had smoked a joint around four hours earlier.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and he told officers there was some cannabis in the car.
Police found 2.8 grams, which they valued at £46.
A blood sample was taken at police headquarters which later produced a reading of 2.3.
The legal limit is two.
When interviewed, Leece said he had been walking in the plantation with friends and had smoked the joint.
He said he put the keys in the car ignition so he could charge his mobile phone and watch Youtube videos.
He said that he had no intention to drive.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for credit to be given for his client’s co-operation with the police and said that it was a low reading.
Mr Rodgers said that Leece had spent a night in custody after his arrest which had affected him deeply.
The advocate said: ‘It has been a very sobering experience for him. It was late at night and he intended to sleep it off.’
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Leece to pay £125 prosecution costs and he will pay all amounts at a rate of £200 per month.