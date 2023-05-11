A paedophile has been sentenced to an additional five years in prison after admitting abusing a second victim.
Joshua David Gray, whose address was given as Isle of Man Prison, was already serving a nine-year sentence for similar offences.
Gray pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent assault, two counts of gross indecency with a child and one count of inciting an act of gross indecency with a child at the Court of General Gaol Delivery. Two rape charges were withdrawn.
The new offences which he has been convicted of spanned over four years, when his victim was under 10 years old.
The 33 year old was previously jailed in 2020 after pleading guilty to two charges of indecent assault, two of gross indecency with a child under the age of 16 and two charges of rape.
A victim impact statement read by a family member said: ‘He is a conniving, vindictive monster. It is hard to comprehend why anyone would do these horrible things to a child.
‘Words cannot describe the trauma this has caused. We are all terrified of when Josh gets out of prison. My life and the life of my family has changed forever. We continue to live in hell, that’s the only way to describe it.’
Defence advocate, Stephen Wood, said: ‘There’s not a great deal I can submit on behalf of my client by ways of mitigation.
‘Right-minded members of the public and the court will find his behaviour abhorrent.’
Sentencing Gray, Deemster Graeme Cook told him: ‘If you committed this offence next year, it would have been rape of a child under the age of 13, and the sentence would have been four to five times longer.’
He also described Gray’s actions as ‘the most serious offending of this type that there is’.
Gray has also been issued with a new Sexual Offences Protection Order, which prevents him from contacting the victims and sets out various restrictions on his life in order to prevent further offending. In addition to this, he will remain on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and must notify police any time he wishes to travel off-island after his release.
Deemster Cook also thanked the family for their victim impact statement and their dignity in court.