A teenager has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing after admitting being involved in supplying cannabis.
Eighteen-year-old Karl Daniel Clare, of Heather Crescent, Douglas, pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug with intent to supply, as well as being concerned in supplying it.
The offences were committed between August 2023 and January 2025.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that the case should be sentenced in the higher court, saying that the supply offence had taken place over a considerable amount of time, with a lot of cannabis being supplied.
Defence advocate Paul Glover agreed, and Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined jurisdiction.
Clare will appear at the higher court on February 20.
Bail continues.