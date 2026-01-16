A teenager has admitted being involved in supplying cocaine.
They analysed his phone and found evidence of him being concerned in supplying cocaine and cannabis over a five-day period.
Nineteen-year-old Taylor-Burt appeared before magistrates on January 8, pleading guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and being concerned in supplying cocaine and cannabis.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Taylor-Burt, currently living at probation accommodation Tromode House, was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who agreed.
The teenager is set to appear at the higher court today (January 16).
Bail has been granted.