A teenager has been fined £510 for having no vehicle tax or insurance.
Teodora Todorova Hristova admitted both offences and also had her licence endorsed with six penalty points by magistrates.
Barry Swain, the prosecuting advocate, told the court that, on September 20, police were informed about a Ford Focus parked at Demesne Road in Douglas, which was not taxed or insured.
This had come about because it needed to be moved due to a burst water main there.
When officers arrived, they found that the Fiesta’s tax had expired in February 2022.
Checks also later discovered that the car’s insurance had expired in March 2022.
The vehicle was subsequently seized.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said: ‘Ms Hristova wasn’t driving the vehicle, she simply left it on the road.
‘The tax and insurance has been rectified.’
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and the fact that she had no previous convictions.
Magistrates fined 18-year-old Hristova, who lives at Allan Street in Douglas, £350 for the insurance offence and £160 for the tax offence.
She must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £40 per month.