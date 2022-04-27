Thief stole whisky from supermarket

A shoplifter who stole two bottles of whisky has been given a two-year conditional discharge.

Lianne McKee took the alcohol, valued at £39.44, from Shoprite in the Village Walk in Onchan.

She was also ordered by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes to pay that amount in compensation to the store as the alcohol was never recovered.

Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that McKee, who lives at First Avenue, Onchan, went into the supermarket on March 8.

The 43-year-old put a bottle of Jack Daniels into her backpack then paid for other items, but not for the whisky, before leaving.

McKee then went back into the shop minutes later and took another bottle, this time of Jim Beam.

She was told by staff that she was not allowed in the store and the manager asked to see inside her backpack.

McKee walked out but was later arrested.

During a police interview she answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

The court heard that she is currently subject to a suspended sentence, imposed at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on March 22 for burglary.

The High Bailiff said that she was taking into account that the thefts had been committed before the higher court sentencing took place, and had they been considered at General Gaol at the same time, would probably have made no difference to the sentence imposed there.