Covid-19 patients up to 22
Thursday 31st March 2022 3:06 pm
Covid-19 News (IOM Newspapers )
Two more people have been admitted to Noble’s Hospital with Covid-19, bringing the total to 22.
According to the government’s Covid dashboard today, there are 1,538 active cases in the island -- down from 1,981 at the same time last week.
Of these, 187 were reported in the last 24 hours.
Ten of these were detected via PCR test and the other 177 by LFT.
From tomorrow (Friday), daily updates will now also become a thing of the past and these figures will now be included in the weekly report.
