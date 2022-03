Covid-19 patients up to 22

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Two more people have been admitted to Noble’s Hospital with Covid-19, bringing the total to 22.

According to the government’s Covid dashboard today, there are 1,538 active cases in the island -- down from 1,981 at the same time last week.

Of these, 187 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten of these were detected via PCR test and the other 177 by LFT.