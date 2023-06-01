Castletown resident Debs Cheadle enjoyed a pillion lap of the TT course with nine-time TT race winner Peter Hickman at the weekend, with money from the fundraising activity benefiting two local charities.
The lap, which was an auction prize, was originally due to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to Covid.
It was organised by the Dan Kneen Charitable Fund.
The lap was originally won by Sommai Nantakoon from Dao Racing, who subsequent donated the lap to the Mannin Cancers Charity.
The Dan Kneen Fund raises money for rider rehabilitation and welfare, in Dan’s memory, and has raised more than £20,000 for the Rob Vine Fund alone in the last four years.
The money has been invested into equipment including medical bags around the course.
Mannin Cancers is the sibling charity of the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group. It was formed in early 2019 to raise money for diagnostic equipment to help male cancer patients on the Island.
After the lap, which Debs described as ‘exhilarating’, she revealed that she ‘couldn’t stop shaking’ and thanked Peter for what she described as an ‘incredible experience that I will remember for a long time – and not just every time I drive on the TT Mountain Course’.
She added: ‘I’m delighted that I was able to help two such fantastic local charities.’