The Department of Infrastructure has issued updates on some of the island's roads that remain shut amid the icy conditions.
The roads in question include the A18 Mountain Road, Clenagh Road, West Baldwin Road and the Archallagan Road.
These routes were shut yesterday following an amber weather warning for snow and ice covering the island and remain closed overnight, however the DoI is now slowly working on opening them all.
The Ronaldsway Met Office has this morning downgraded that amber weather warning to yellow, until it expires at midday today (Friday).
The DoI has confirmed it's re-salting troublesome areas this morning, with the latest on these roads now:
Archallagan Road - REOPENED
Clenagh Road, Santon - REOPENED
A18 Mountain Road - CLOSED (it has been re-salted there are still 'several areas that are very slippy and not safe for traffic'. Further work on the area continues. Update expected early afternoon)