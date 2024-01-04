A former head of compliance who was jailed for dishonesty has been banned from having another key role in the finance sector.
Anthony Cooke was jailed for 30 weeks in July last year for perverting the course of public justice. His jail term was reduced to 20 weeks on appeal.
Mr Cooke, who had 20 years of regulatory experience in banking, investments, insurance and trust and corporate services, was convicted after falsely reducing the value of his former marital home in emails during divorce proceedings.
Now the Financial Services Authority has banned him from having any key role in the regulated finance sector, deeming it ‘reasonable, necessary and proportionate’ to impose that sanction.
He is also prohibited from having a controlled function in the island’s insurance industry or being member of governing body of a collective investment scheme.
The ban will remain in force until Mr Cooke successfully applies to have it varied or revoked by the regulator.
Mr Cooke had deliberately reduced in value a total of three estate agent property valuations for the family home during divorce proceedings.
The court heard last year that valuations had been altered by between £5,000 and £10,000.
Prosecutor Roger Kane said the defendant had been attempting to buy the house from his wife and by lowering the estimate, it put it into a price range he could afford.
In a written statement to police, Mr Cooke, then aged 50 and living in Aspden Drive in Peel, said he had altered the figures to be ‘more realistic’ and had believed that the lower figures were accurate.
In his basis of plea, he said he had not been thinking rationally and he had did what he did in an attempt to allow his children to continue living in what was previously the family home.
He maintained the house price would have been determined by market forces so the estimates wouldn’t have been accurate anyway.
Defence advocate Jim Travers told the court that his client accepted what he did was wrong and it had been ‘distressing’ for him to lose his good character and, very likely, his job.
An investigation by the FSA concluded Mr Cooke deliberately altered property valuations and forwarded them to his advocate knowing they would be used in court proceedings.
The regulator determined that his actions evidenced his dishonesty and lack of integrity. It said anyone employed or engaged in a position of responsibility in the regulated sector should have the strongest set of morals and ethics.