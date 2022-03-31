Doing the right thing for a digital economy

Manx Telecom’s chief financial officer has talked about the economic challenges faced by his company.

Iarla Hughes said: ‘The biggest challenge for us and for the island is inflation. There is an element of nervousness everywhere given the hit to businesses and to government expenditure from Covid, as well as global supply issues, and now a horrific war close to home. All these things have happened within a short period of time.

‘The next few years are likely to be challenging across the world, so it is doubly important that we continue to keep the island connected and invest in the future.’

He said that included expanding other businesses including QV, which is involved in the ‘Internet of Things’ and provided three to four million SIM cards around the world in infrastructure such as street lights, airport landing strips and coffee machines.

MT’s Synapse 360 is a cyber recovery and managed IT services business working in the Isle of Man and the UK.

‘Both of these businesses feed back revenue to the Isle of Man and allow us to create further employment here. That’s really what we are all about – creating long term, sustainable employment here in the island, investing and buying locally,’ said Mr Hughes

‘We have a long heritage in the Isle of Man stretching back over 130 years – we will always remain true to those roots.’

The company is concentrating on its fibre broadband rollout, which will give users faster connection to the internet.

Mr Hughes said: ‘We have made a huge investment in fibre – £50m including the government’s contribution to delivering the National Broadband Plan. It’s very expensive to roll out a brand new network at the same time as maintaining the old one but it’s the right thing for us to do as a business and it’s the right thing for the Isle of Man which wants to compete as a digital economy.’

Almost 65% of premises in the island have been passed by fibre, which is ahead of target.

Mr Hughes also revealed the company’s plan for environmental projects.

He said: ‘As one of the biggest tech companies in the island, with the largest data centre market share, we consume a lot of energy. How we reduce our fossil fuel dependency is an active discussion and we are developing a plan which would include building two wind turbines and a solar farm.

‘We are passionate about this and we have the full support of our board to invest significant capital into any green initiatives that reduce our carbon footprint.