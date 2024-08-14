Douglas Council is going ahead with the rebrand of the Henry Bloom Noble Library.
The local authority said during its meeting this afternoon that the signs needed to be replaced and this would be the appropriate time to change them.
Initially five councillors voted against the motion, but the vice chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee Frank Schuengel declined to take it back for further discussion.
It will now be changed to Douglas City Library, and the replacement signage and refurbishment will be paid for from the library budget and council income.