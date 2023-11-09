Douglas Council was reportedly owed more than £190,000 in rent arrears during October.
Chair of the housing committee, Devon Watson, released the figures in response to a written question at the council’s public meeting on Wednesday, November 8.
He said there are a ‘significant’ number of tenants in arrears paying an additional amount to bring their balance down.
In January this year, the amount of debt stood at £86,725 - the lowest amount over the last three years. Since January, the amount has increased each month.
In October 2021, the council was owed £159,344 in rent arrears, while in October 2022 it was owed £161,428.
This year’s October figure of over £190,000 sees a significant increase in the month over the last two years.
Councillor Watson said: ‘Although these tenants are in arrears, we are comfortable that the arrears will be cleared in time.
‘The additional payments are based upon the affordability and are reviewed by officers when required.
‘Due to a higher number of people now paying by direct debit, which they do monthly and therefore over 52 weeks, there is a catch-up period that resolves every January, as direct debit payers continue to pay through the two non-pay weeks.’
In April this year, Mr Watson said the council will be working to keep a ‘lid’ on the problem of rent arrears.