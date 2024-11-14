After more than 20 years of dedicated service, Tony Radcliffe is retiring from his role as mechanic at Douglas Lifeboat Station, leaving a lasting legacy with the crew and community.
Peter Washington, the lifeboat operations manager, spoke warmly of Tony’s contributions over the years.
He said: ‘For over 20 years Tony has been the glue that has held Douglas Lifeboat Station together!
‘His patience with crew, who haven't a mechanical background, who inadvertently expect more from the lifeboat than it was designed for knows no bounds.’
Mr Washington also praised Tony’s engagement with the public, recalling his interactions with visitors to the boathouse who sought out not only insights into Douglas Lifeboat’s operations but also the history of the RNLI and its founder, Sir William Hillary.
He said: ‘His engagement with the public, who can and have turned up to the boathouse unannounced, expecting the full history of not only Douglas Lifeboat but Sir William Hillary and the RNLI, has been an example to all the crew of the professional face of the RNLI.
‘His endearing smile, when someone tells him that they have broken something, as he calmly sets about repairing and replacing without any fuss is true testament to quietly spoken, calm, and unassuming professional lifeboat mechanic.
Although Tony is stepping back from his role as mechanic, he will remain connected to the lifeboat community, staying on as a volunteer coxswain.
The team at Douglas Lifeboat Station expressed its heartfelt gratitude for his years of unassuming and steadfast service.
‘We are grateful that Tony will be staying on as volunteer coxswain, it’s not goodbye, but it is a huge thank you!’