A 53-year-old Douglas man has admitted two counts of fraud by false representation.
Andrew Ian Corrie, who lives at Lakeside Road, previously entered a ‘no plea’ response to the charges, but on Thursday, June 13, entered guilty pleas.
The case has been adjourned until June 20 while a third fraud allegation, which he's also previously entered ‘no plea’ to, is considered by the prosecution.
The offences were committed on January 22 and February 24, and are said to involve him replacing bar code labels in Marks and Spencer goods to obtain higher refunds.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers.
Bail continues with a condition not to enter Marks and Spencer.