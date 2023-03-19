The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dry for much of the day with hazy sunshine, but also some sunny intervals.
Turning cloudy through the afternoon ahead of rain and drizzle arriving this evening, falling heavy at times. Light to moderate west or northwest winds gradually backing south through the day. Maximum temperature 10°C.
The southerly wind will increase fresh to strong this evening, with rain and drizzle continuing through the night. Minimum temperature 5°C.
Outlook
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle tomorrow, persistent and heavy at times (more so in the morning). Moderate to fresh south-westerly winds increasing fresh to strong in the evening. Top temperature 12°C.
Remaining unsettled on Tuesday with showers/outbreaks of rain but also some sunshine. Fresh to strong south or southwest winds with the highest temperature up to 11°C.
Sunrise: 6:24am
Sunset: 6:29pm