Dry at first, rain this afternoon
Sunday 11th September 2022 6:19 am
Douglas at 7.17am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Colin Gartshore of the Met Office:
Starting dry and bright today, but cloud will soon thicken with rain arriving during the early to mid afternoon, this becoming persistent and quite heavy.
Moderate or fresh south or southeast winds, strong in places this evening, with the maximum temperature 18 Celsius.
Tonight will see rain at times, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle tomorrow morning. However, these will then clear during the afternoon, leaving a bright end to the day.
Outlook
Mainly dry and bright for the rest of week.
Sunrise: 6:44am Today Sunset: 7:46pm Today
