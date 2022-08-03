Dry at first, showers later
Wednesday 3rd August 2022 6:05 am
Peel at 7.02am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from the Met Office’s Adrian Cowin.
Mostly dry and bright this morning with sunny intervals, but cloud increasing ahead of some showers arriving this afternoon.
Top temperature 19°C. Moderate or fresh southwest winds will veer westerly this evening with further showers but these will clear overnight.
Outlook
Mostly dry and bright tomorrow with sunny spells. Temperatures reaching about 18°C at best, with moderate or fresh winds from the northwest. Becoming less breezy for Friday & over the weekend, mostly fine as well.
Sunrise: 5:34am Today Sunset: 9:14pm Today
