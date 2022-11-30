Mrs Halsall said: ‘This isn’t about the short-term, this is about the long-term future. This is about your teachers, your key workers, if they can’t attract people to the island, if they can’t retain their staff, they have got issues. Education is at the top, health is at the top and all your essential services that you keep seeing. As I said very publicly after the pandemic, everybody was standing on a doorstep clapping, they’re now slapping.