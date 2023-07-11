Element Isle, a jewellery shop in the island, has raised £6,000 for 20 local charities.
Scott and Claire Pearse who run Element Isle embarked on the project to create 20 replica brooches to the one presented to the late Queen, to give back to the community.
In an online sale this week, all 20 brooches were sold at the price of £360 each, meaning that after tax £300 went to their chosen 20 charities.
Where the brooch made for the Queen was made from white gold, the replicas are made from sterling silver, however, other than that, the replicas are the same.
Mr Pearse said: ‘We had been thinking about the project when we were asked to create the brooch for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and we just wanted to give back to our community.
‘We wanted to make sure that all the money raised goes to charity, so all the materials and labour that goes into the creation of each brooch is a donation from us.’
‘When you take into account the design process through to the brooch being ready, it is weeks of work.’
The chosen charities are Breast Cancer Now, Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, Cruse Bereavement Care, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Fund, Forget Me Not, Great North Air Ambulance, Housing Matters, Isle Listen, Isle of Man Foodbank, Isle of Play, Live at Home, MacMillan Cancer Support, Manx Wildlife Trust, Motiv8 Addiction Services, Rebecca House (Hospice Care), Royal British Legion, Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Sight Matters, St John Ambulance and Without Wings.
When the brooch for the Queen was made, Element Isle made two, with one presented to the Queen, and the other (a duplicate) available to view at Element Isle’s shop in St John’s.