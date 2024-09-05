A provision has been made to allow campers at Glen Wyllin to use Kirk Michael community hall in an emergency situation.
Discussed at the latest Michael Commissioners meeting, the move would see the village hall being used as an emergency location if there is bad weather during the TT and Manx Grand Prix.
Commissioner Diane Kelly said Glen Wyllin Campsite had asked the board if the hall could be listed on their insurance for visitors to be evacuated to if a problem arose.
She said they approached the board because its licence is up for renewal.
A number of measures were listed by the board including making sure its office is locked, anything valuable is removed and a fire safety document is made available to those using it.
The commissioners agreed to the request.
Since January, a number of significant renovation projects have taken place at Glen Wyllin which camp bosses hope will enhance the experience for visitors at the site.
It comes after Glen Wyllin experienced its ‘busiest year on record’ in 2023.
This year, the shop and eating area has been refurbished and expanded to include new seating and wooden decking.
The Kirk Michael campsite has also been given the go-ahead to add luxury cabins, yurts, and camping pods on the grounds.
At its latest general meeting, the local authority also discussed the septic tank and upgrades to the Glen Mooar public toilets.
The clerk said it hadn’t been checked for a number of years and she had contacted a couple of companies to sort the issue.
Commissioner Carole Lillywhite suggested asking Manx Utilities to inspect it and see what needed to be done and if there were any risks of leaking.
It was agreed by the board to go to the MU and also environmental health for advice.