Fire crews were called to deal with a unattended fire near the Albert Hotel pub in Port St Mary this afternoon (Tuesday).
Roads in the area were closed and buses diverted while emergency services dealt with the incident for nearly an hour.
Speaking about the call out, station officer Gawne said: 'Fire crews from Rushen and Castletown and Malew stations along with the duty officer were mobilised by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room to a fire near the Albert Hotel in Port St Mary.
'On arrival the incident commander identified an unattended fire which had spread to a nearby pile of wood.
(Isle of Man Fire and Rescue )
'A number of breathing apparatus teams were deployed to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for around 50 minutes.'