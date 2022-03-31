Emma takes over at HSBC as Sue Fox retires after 34 years

HSBC has appointed Emma Bunnell as chief executive officer for its Channel Islands and Isle of Man business.

She succeeds Sue Fox, who is retiring from the bank after three years leading HSBC’s islands’ business and following an international career with the bank spanning 34 years.

Sue has been a prominent champion of inclusion, both within HSBC and in public as a speaker at diversity events in the islands.

She said: ‘Over the last three years, the team has successfully grown the business. What I’m most proud of is how we’ve deepened our inclusive workplace culture and helped our colleagues to have a positive impact in their communities.’

Mrs Bunnell takes on the role in addition to her current position as head of wealth and personal banking in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man, and HSBC’s Expat brand which is headquartered in Jersey.

She joined HSBC four years ago as chief operating officer for HSBC UK where, amongst other achievements, she oversaw business growth programmes and led HSBC’s response to Covid-19.

She said: ‘I’m looking forward to growing this strategically important business to HSBC and working with our very talented team.