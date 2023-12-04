A redecorated public piano in memory of a young musician has been placed in Douglas Sea Terminal.
Cody Atzori suddenly died in 2021 at the age of 17, with his family recently partnering with island charity SoundCheck to raise funds for the instrument to be installed.
In order to raise money for the piano, Cody’s family hosted a charity ‘Wim Hof’ event in collaboration with SoundCheck.
This event focused on controlled breathing and well-being exercises – the technique that Cody used himself to help with his bipolar disorder and anxiety.
Cody’s family also released an album of his original music entitled ‘Whispicity’ last year.
A public piano dedicated to the memory of Cody Atzori is unveiled at the Sea Terminal -
The money raised went towards the piano, with it being redecorated by Cody’s brother Teo while his older sister Hebe designed wall art to give it a backdrop.
Teo said: ‘This has been a real family project for us. My mum and dad sanded the piano down and made sure it was ready for me to paint.
‘The meaning behind the artwork is that my brother used to play the piano as an escape from his mental health issues, so I’ve made the scene of a peaceful place to represent the tranquillity that Cody felt when he was playing.
‘It’s great that the piano is now in the Sea Terminal, as it gives Cody the chance to connect with others through his passion for music while giving others the chance to showcase their passion and art like he did.’