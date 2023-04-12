International concert pianist Daniel Lebhardt is the first performer of Ramsey Music Society’s 2023 season.
Born in Hungary, Daniel studied at the Franz Liszt Academy in Budapest with István Gulyás and Gyöngyi Keveházi, then with Pascal Nemirovski at the Royal Academy of Music and Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.
He was a prizewinner at the Young Classical Artists Trust auditions in 2015 and currently lives in Birmingham.
In 2014 Daniel won first prize at the Young Concert Artists International auditions in Paris and New York.
A year later he was invited to record music by Bartók for Decca and in 2016 won the Geoffrey Tozer Most Promising Pianist prize at the Sydney International Competition.
March 2020 saw Daniel make his debut with The Hallé, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 5 – a work he has also performed at the Barbican in London and Birmingham’s Symphony Hall.
The last two concert seasons have also witnessed recital debuts in Dublin and Kiev, and at the Lucerne International, Tallinn International and Miami International Piano festivals.
Daniel has received reinvitations to Wigmore Hall, London, the Auditorium du Louvre, Paris and Merkin Concert Hall in New York .
Other recent highlights include an appearance as soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 21 at the Royal Festival Hall, London and tours in China, South America and the USA.
Monday’s programme includes music by Brahms, Scriabin, Mendelssohn and Beethoven.
The concert is supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
The concert starts at 7.30pm. Entry is payable on the door.
It costs £12 for adults, which includes refreshments.
Entry is free for students and children.